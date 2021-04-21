Airmen from the 62nd Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group participate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training in support of Exercise Rainier War on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on April 21, 2021. Exercise Rainier War tests the 62nd AW’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate Full Spectrum Readiness while executing Agile Combat Employment in a Contested, Degraded and Operationally Limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6610373
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-AO460-1075
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord Conducts CBRN Training for Rainier War [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
