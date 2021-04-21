Staff Sgt. Jacob Siggers, a best warrior competitor for 177th Armored Brigade, starts the firing portion of the stress shoot for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 21, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has reached the halfway mark, the competitors will continue to be challenged until only one remains. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:19 Photo ID: 6610297 VIRIN: 210421-A-JL341-323 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: AUBURN, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot Event [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.