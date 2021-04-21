First Army Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot Event

Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Roden, a best warrior competitor for 188th Infantry Brigade, pulled up on a rope with a 50 pound kettlebell attached for the final portion of the stress shoot for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 21, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has reached the halfway mark, the competitors will continue to be challenged until only one remains. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

Date Taken: 04.21.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US