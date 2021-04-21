Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot Event [Image 2 of 4]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot Event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Christopher LaBeause, a best warrior competitor for 157th Infantry Brigade, did 20 repetition of exercise before the next firing portion of the stress shoot for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 21, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has reached the halfway mark, the competitors will continue to be challenged until only one remains. (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6610295
    VIRIN: 210421-A-JL341-541
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: SPARTA, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot Event [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Stress Shoot
    First Army
    USArmy
    First Indeed
    Army Fundamental

