    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert [Image 9 of 9]

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Caleb Woodburn 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – A U.S. Army Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) loads an all-terrain vehicle into a CH-47D Chinook helicopter during a training exercise at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 3, 2021. The training exercise evaluated their ability to plan, coordinate and execute missions with a notional partner force even after sustaining multiple notional casualties. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caleb Woodburn)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6610128
    VIRIN: 210403-A-XG428-2084
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Forces

    Special Operations Forces
    Special Forces

