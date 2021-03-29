1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – A U.S. Army Soldier with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) tests the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle’s Common Remotely Operated Weapons Station (CROWS) during a training exercise at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 30, 2021. The training exercise evaluated their ability to plan, coordinate and execute complex missions with a notional partner force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caleb Woodburn)

