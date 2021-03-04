WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 1st Armored Division move to the landing zone during a training exercise at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 4, 2021. The training exercise evaluated their ability to plan, coordinate and execute complex missions with a notional partner force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caleb Woodburn)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6610124
|VIRIN:
|210404-A-XG428-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ryan Hohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
