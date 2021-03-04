Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert [Image 8 of 9]

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hohman 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 1st Armored Division move to the landing zone during a training exercise at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 4, 2021. The training exercise evaluated their ability to plan, coordinate and execute complex missions with a notional partner force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caleb Woodburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6610124
    VIRIN: 210404-A-XG428-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ryan Hohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert
    1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Forces

    TAGS

    Special Operations Forces
    Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT