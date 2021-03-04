1st SFG (A) Green Berets train on tactics in New Mexico desert

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 1st Armored Division move to the landing zone during a training exercise at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 4, 2021. The training exercise evaluated their ability to plan, coordinate and execute complex missions with a notional partner force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caleb Woodburn)

