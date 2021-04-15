210415-N-XR893-0003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Taedan Pahiathomas, from Waianae, Hawaii, uses a needle gun to remove corrosion from a bulkhead in the hangar of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA) period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6610100 VIRIN: 210415-N-XR893-0003 Resolution: 5202x3185 Size: 1.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.