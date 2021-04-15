210415-N-XR893-0031 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2021) Seaman John Mosley, from Rochester, New York, paints a bulkhead in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA) period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6610101 VIRIN: 210415-N-XR893-0031 Resolution: 4445x2444 Size: 1.74 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). [Image 33 of 33], by PO2 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.