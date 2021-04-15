USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA).

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    210415-N-PA358-1008 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Charles Conners, left, from Carmel, Indiana, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Krystina Garcia, from San Antonio, on the forward mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA) period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:29
    Photo ID: 6610099
    VIRIN: 210415-N-PA358-1008
    Resolution: 4096x2720
    Size: 916.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

