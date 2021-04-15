USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA).

210415-N-PA358-1008 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Charles Conners, left, from Carmel, Indiana, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Krystina Garcia, from San Antonio, on the forward mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA) period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

