210416-N-BJ295-0078 HOLIDAY, Fl. (April 16, 2021) L.t. Cmdr. Erica Reid-Dixon, from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, presents a certificate bestowing the title Honorary Sailor to Zachary Bobby to his family during a ceremony on April 16 in Holiday, Fl. Bobb passed away last year before he was able to complete the Navy enlistment process. He was a patriotic young man who donated his time to Veterans Alternative, where their mission is to empower Veterans by providing effective alternative therapies and community engagement. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6610011
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-BJ295-0078
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|HOLIDAY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210416-N-BJ295-0078 [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Kathleen Gorby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
