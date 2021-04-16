Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210416-N-BJ295-0078 [Image 3 of 4]

    210416-N-BJ295-0078

    HOLIDAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kathleen Gorby 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210416-N-BJ295-0078 HOLIDAY, Fl. (April 16, 2021) L.t. Cmdr. Erica Reid-Dixon, from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, presents a certificate bestowing the title Honorary Sailor to Zachary Bobby to his family during a ceremony on April 16 in Holiday, Fl. Bobb passed away last year before he was able to complete the Navy enlistment process. He was a patriotic young man who donated his time to Veterans Alternative, where their mission is to empower Veterans by providing effective alternative therapies and community engagement. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210416-N-BJ295-0078 [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Kathleen Gorby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

