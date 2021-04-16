210416-N-BJ295-0076 HOLIDAY, Fl. (April 16, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami held a ceremony to honor the memory of Zachary Bobb by bestowing him with the title Honorary Sailor, April 16 in Holiday, Fl. Bobb passed away last year before he was able to complete the Navy enlistment process. He was a patriotic young man who donated his time to Veterans Alternative, where their mission is to empower Veterans by providing effective alternative therapies and community engagement. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby/Released)

