Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update [Image 9 of 14]

    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim delivers remarks at a media briefing on COVID-19, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6609986
    VIRIN: 210421-D-BN624-2128
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update
    DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Terry Adirim
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT