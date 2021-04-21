Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim and the director of the Defense Health Agency, Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, provide a COVID-19 update to the media, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6609992
|VIRIN:
|210421-D-BN624-2224
|Resolution:
|5502x3661
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS
