Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown opens a COVID-19 media briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim and the director of the Defense Health Agency, Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6609978 VIRIN: 210421-D-BN624-2000 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.53 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.