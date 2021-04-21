Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown opens a COVID-19 media briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim and the director of the Defense Health Agency, Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6609978
|VIRIN:
|210421-D-BN624-2000
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.53 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Officials Provide COVID-19 Update [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
