Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commanding General, Special Operations Command Africa, thanks Capt. Theodore Tatum, a logistician with the Washington National Guard on June, 20 2020 for his work in support of Special Operations Task Force-North West Africa. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6609812
|VIRIN:
|200610-D-MN117-925
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Guard Captain embraces opportunities while on unique deployment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Guard Captain embraces opportunities while on unique deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT