Capt. Theodore Tatum, a logistician with the Washington National Guard, prepares for a supply air drop in support of Special Operations Task Force-North West Africa. Tatum currently stationed at Baumholder, Germany has been supporting the mission for 15 months. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6609811
|VIRIN:
|200421-D-MN117-791
|Resolution:
|1536x864
|Size:
|279.5 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Washington Guard Captain embraces opportunities while on unique deployment
