Washington Guard Captain embraces opportunities while on unique deployment

Capt. Theodore Tatum, a logistician with the Washington National Guard, prepares for a supply air drop in support of Special Operations Task Force-North West Africa. Tatum currently stationed at Baumholder, Germany has been supporting the mission for 15 months. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 04.21.2020 Date Posted: 04.21.2021