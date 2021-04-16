Children are welcomed by staff at the Youth Center during Purple Up Day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. To celebrate the day, the 4th Security Forces Squadron paraded their vehicles in support of the military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 14:58
|Photo ID:
|6609775
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-FJ742-1105
|Resolution:
|4151x2770
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Purple Up Day [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT