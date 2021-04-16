SJAFB Purple Up Day

Children and teachers from the Child Development Center attend a parade held by the 4th Security Forces Squadron recognizing Purple Up Day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. Purple Up day recognizes all children of military members across all branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
