    SJAFB Purple Up Day [Image 1 of 3]

    SJAFB Purple Up Day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Children and teachers from the Child Development Center attend a parade held by the 4th Security Forces Squadron recognizing Purple Up Day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. Purple Up day recognizes all children of military members across all branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    Air Force
    Military Child
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Purple Up
    Colvin

