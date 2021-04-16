Children and teachers from the Child Development Center attend a parade held by the 4th Security Forces Squadron recognizing Purple Up Day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. Purple Up day recognizes all children of military members across all branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 14:58 Photo ID: 6609773 VIRIN: 210416-F-FJ742-1029 Resolution: 6400x4271 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB Purple Up Day [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.