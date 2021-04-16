SJAFB Purple Up Day

The Missing Man memorial fountain flows with purple colored water for Purple Up Day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. Purple Up Day recognizes the children of military members during Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

