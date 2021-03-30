Teaching comprehensive combat care

Dragon medics participate in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care training program inside the Locker House at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 30, 2021. The training offers hands-on training in a simulated deployed environment using evidence based, life saving techniques and strategies to provide the best trauma care possible on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
