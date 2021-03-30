Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaching comprehensive combat care [Image 8 of 8]

    Teaching comprehensive combat care

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrea Roberts, 81st Medical Support Squadron medical technician, participates in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care training program inside the Locker House at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 30, 2021. The training offers hands-on training in a simulated deployed environment using evidence based, life saving techniques and strategies to provide the best trauma care possible on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6609675
    VIRIN: 210330-F-BD983-0131
    Resolution: 4932x3244
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Medical Group
    Air Education and Training Command
    Triage Training

