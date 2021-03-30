Teaching comprehensive combat care

U.S. Air Force Airman Tanya Milenkovski, 81st Medical Support Squadron medical technician, and Maj. Tameka Poston, 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron clinical management officer in charge, participate in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care training program inside the Locker House at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 30, 2021. The training offers hands-on training in a simulated deployed environment using evidence based, life saving techniques and strategies to provide the best trauma care possible on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

