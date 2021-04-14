Sgt. Steven Wiseman of Marion, Illinois with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion talks to high school students on April 14 at Elverado High School in Elkville, Illinois about an Army National Guard Humvee he brought. Wiseman taught the students about the capabilities of the Humvee and how to enter, exit and start the Humvee. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6609449
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-FI215-067
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MURPHYSBORO, IL, US, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools
