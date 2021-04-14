Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools

Students at Elverado High School race to get into an Army National Guard Humvee on April 14 during a class put on by Sgt. Steven Wiseman of Marion, Illinois with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Wiseman talked to the students about the capabilities of the Humvee and how to enter, exit and start the Humvee. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)

