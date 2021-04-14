Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools [Image 1 of 4]

    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools

    MURPHYSBORO, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Steven Wiseman of Marion, Illinois with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion talks to high school students at Elverado High School on April 14 in Elkville, Illinois about an Army National Guard Humvee he brought. Wiseman taught the students about the capabilities of the Humvee and how to enter, exit and start the Humvee. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 12:24
    Photo ID: 6609445
    VIRIN: 210414-A-FI215-905
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MURPHYSBORO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools
    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools
    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools
    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #illinois#recruiting#armynationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT