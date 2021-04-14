Illinois Army National Guard Recruiters Add to Education at Illinois Schools

Sgt. Steven Wiseman of Marion, Illinois with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion talks to high school students at Elverado High School on April 14 in Elkville, Illinois about an Army National Guard Humvee he brought. Wiseman taught the students about the capabilities of the Humvee and how to enter, exit and start the Humvee. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Robert R. Adams, Command Information Manager, ILNG PAO)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021
Location: MURPHYSBORO, IL, US