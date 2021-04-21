Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Participates in U.S.-Adriatic Charter Virtual Conference [Image 4 of 4]

    Defense Official Participates in U.S.-Adriatic Charter Virtual Conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, International Security Affairs for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia Laura K. Cooper participates in the U.S.-Adriatic Charter (A5) virtual conference hosted by Croatia on "Women's Contribution to Peace and Security: Lessons Learned and Challenges Ahead," the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:59
    Photo ID: 6609419
    VIRIN: 210421-D-BN624-1023
    Resolution: 4983x3315
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Defense Official Participates in U.S.-Adriatic Charter Virtual Conference [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    Women
    Laura Cooper
    DASD Cooper
    US-Adriatic Charter

