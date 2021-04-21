Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, International Security Affairs for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia Laura K. Cooper participates in the U.S.-Adriatic Charter (A5) virtual conference hosted by Croatia on "Women's Contribution to Peace and Security: Lessons Learned and Challenges Ahead," the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6609418
|VIRIN:
|210421-D-BN624-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Official Participates in U.S.-Adriatic Charter Virtual Conference [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
