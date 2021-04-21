Defense Official Participates in U.S.-Adriatic Charter Virtual Conference

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, International Security Affairs for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia Laura K. Cooper participates in the U.S.-Adriatic Charter (A5) virtual conference hosted by Croatia on "Women's Contribution to Peace and Security: Lessons Learned and Challenges Ahead," the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

