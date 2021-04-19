Marines train at Gowen Field

A plane captain assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron 223 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina signals to a AV-8B Harrier after it lands at Gowen Field, Idaho while participating in training with the 190th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, April 19, 2021. This joint training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training and provide a unique experience to enhance their joint operations capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

