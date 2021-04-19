A plane captain assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron 223 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina signals to a AV-8B Harrier after it lands at Gowen Field, Idaho while participating in training with the 190th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, April 19, 2021. This joint training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training and provide a unique experience to enhance their joint operations capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6609377
|VIRIN:
|210419-Z-YH478-2012
|Resolution:
|4274x2849
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines train at Gowen Field [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT