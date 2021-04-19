A plane captain with the AV-8B Harrier’s assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron 223 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina prepares to launch the aircraft from Gowen Field, Idaho while participating in training with the 190th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, April 19, 2021. This joint training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training and provide a unique experience to enhance their joint operations capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: BOISE, ID, US
Marines train at Gowen Field