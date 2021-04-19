Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines train at Gowen Field [Image 3 of 6]

    Marines train at Gowen Field

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    AV-8B Harrier’s assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron 223 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina take off from Gowen Field, Idaho while participating in training with the 190th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, April 19, 2021. This joint training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training and provide a unique experience to enhance their joint operations capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

    This work, Marines train at Gowen Field [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

