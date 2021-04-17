Deployed Soldiers endure challenge from Norwegian military

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, currently deployed to the Middle East, tested their minds and bodies during a grueling 18.6-mile ruck march, aiming to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge. The march required Soldiers to wear a 25-pound bag in full uniform and boots within a specified time. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Michael Gross)
