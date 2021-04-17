U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, currently deployed to the Middle East, tested their minds and bodies during a grueling 18.6-mile ruck march, aiming to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge. The march required Soldiers to wear a 25-pound bag in full uniform and boots within a specified time. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Michael Gross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 04:40 Photo ID: 6609005 VIRIN: 210421-Z-IK914-004 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 33.24 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Soldiers endure challenge from Norwegian military [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.