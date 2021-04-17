Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Soldiers endure challenge from Norwegian military

    Deployed Soldiers endure challenge from Norwegian military

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, currently deployed to the Middle East, tested their minds and bodies during a grueling 18.6-mile ruck march, aiming to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge. The march required Soldiers to wear a 25-pound bag in full uniform and boots within a specified time. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Michael Gross)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 04:40
    Photo ID: 6609006
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-IK914-005
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 31.21 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Deployed Soldiers endure challenge from Norwegian military, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

