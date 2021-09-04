U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits Third Port at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 9, 2021. Officials at Third Port briefed Luria concerning a planned project on the installation. The congresswoman represents Virginia’s Second Congressional District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 22:41
|Photo ID:
|6608763
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-ZF730-0085
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT