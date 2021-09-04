Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3]

    Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits Third Port at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 9, 2021. Officials at Third Port briefed Luria concerning a planned project on the installation. The congresswoman represents Virginia’s Second Congressional District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 22:41
