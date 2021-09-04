Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE [Image 1 of 3]

    Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria meets with military and civilian officials at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 9, 2021. Luria visited JBLE upon the invitation of the Eustis Civic Leaders Association. The congresswoman represents Virginia’s Second Congressional District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 22:41
    Photo ID: 6608761
    VIRIN: 210409-F-ZF730-0022
    Resolution: 4872x3259
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Congresswoman
    Congressman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Civic Leader

