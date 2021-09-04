Congresswoman Luria visits JBLE

U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria meets with military and civilian officials at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 9, 2021. Luria visited JBLE upon the invitation of the Eustis Civic Leaders Association. The congresswoman represents Virginia’s Second Congressional District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
04.09.2021
|04.20.2021 22:41
|6608761
|210409-F-ZF730-0022
|4872x3259
|1.92 MB
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|1
|0
