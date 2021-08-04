Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PINEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard, participating in the annual Disaster Response Exercise (DRX), train during a simulated category four hurricane event to test and stress the decision-making process and measure battle readiness in the event of a real-world natural disaster at the Joint Operations Center at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, Louisiana, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6608685
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-XO453-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 462.8 KB
    Location: PINEVILLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Thea James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    GeauxGuard
    Disaster Response Excercise
    Protect What Matters

