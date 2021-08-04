The Louisiana National Guard, participating in the annual Disaster Response Exercise (DRX), train during a simulated category four hurricane event to test and stress the decision-making process and measure battle readiness in the event of a real-world natural disaster at the Joint Operations Center at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, Louisiana, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6608685
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-XO453-1004
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|462.8 KB
|Location:
|PINEVILLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training
