The Louisiana National Guard, participating in the annual Disaster Response Exercise (DRX), train during a simulated category four hurricane event to test and stress the decision-making process and measure battle readiness in the event of a real-world natural disaster at the Joint Operations Center at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, Louisiana, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:17 Photo ID: 6608685 VIRIN: 210408-Z-XO453-1004 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 462.8 KB Location: PINEVILLE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Thea James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.