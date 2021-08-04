Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training [Image 2 of 3]

    La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard partners with local and state agencies during the annual Disaster Response Exercise (DRX) designed to test and reinforce the capabilities and cohesive action between various government agencies at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Response in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6608686
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-VU198-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 597.23 KB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    This work, La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training

    Air National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    GeauxGuard
    Disaster Response Excercise
    Protect What Matters

