The Louisiana National Guard, participating in the annual Disaster Response Exercise (DRX), receive instruction during a Boater Education Course (BEC) in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries held at Spanish Lake in New Iberia, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6608687
|VIRIN:
|210407-Z-PF319-1052
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|427.15 KB
|Location:
|NEW IBERIA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training
LEAVE A COMMENT