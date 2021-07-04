La. Guard participates in annual disaster response training

The Louisiana National Guard, participating in the annual Disaster Response Exercise (DRX), receive instruction during a Boater Education Course (BEC) in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries held at Spanish Lake in New Iberia, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 Location: NEW IBERIA, LA, US