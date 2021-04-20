Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8]

    Golf Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Leon M. Brooks with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Brooks is from Kakankee, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6608570
    VIRIN: 210420-M-OQ594-1030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving
    Golf Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT