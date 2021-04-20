Rct. Leon M. Brooks with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Brooks is from Kakankee, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6608570
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-OQ594-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
