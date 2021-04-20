Rct. Leon M. Brooks with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Brooks is from Kakankee, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6608570 VIRIN: 210420-M-OQ594-1030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.87 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.