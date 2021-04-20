Rct. Matthew L. McNatt with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. McNatt is from Hallsville, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:51 Photo ID: 6608564 VIRIN: 210420-M-OQ594-1025 Resolution: 5259x3506 Size: 4.73 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.