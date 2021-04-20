Rct. Matthew L. McNatt with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. McNatt is from Hallsville, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6608564
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-OQ594-1025
|Resolution:
|5259x3506
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
