Golf Company Receiving

Rct. Dominic M. Farrell (left) and Rct. Michael R. Pena (right) with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Farrell is from Lockport, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Chicago. Rct. Pena is from Alba, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

