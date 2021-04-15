Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand watch at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 15, 2021, as part of Operation Safety Net, the public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right for people to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. More than 3,000 Minnesota Guardsmen are on duty to ensure the safety and security of the local community. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:31 Photo ID: 6608554 VIRIN: 210415-Z-KO357-1018 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 4.27 MB Location: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.