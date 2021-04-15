Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net [Image 4 of 5]

    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net

    BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers stand watch at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 15, 2021, as part of Operation Safety Net, the public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right for people to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. More than 3,000 Minnesota Guardsmen are on duty to ensure the safety and security of the local community. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:31
    Photo ID: 6608553
    VIRIN: 210415-Z-KO357-1017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net
    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net
    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net
    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net
    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    Brooklyn Center
    Protests
    Police Department
    Operation Safety Net
    Chauvin Trial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT