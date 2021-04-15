Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net [Image 2 of 5]

    Minnesota National Guard provides support to Operation Safety Net

    BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard stand watch over the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 15, 2021, in an effort to de-escalate the tension, guardsmen and law enforcement officers distanced themselves from the fenceline to allow the community a chance to mourn and voice their frustration. More than 3,000 Minnesota Guardsmen are on duty in the metro area to ensure the safety and security of the local community. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    Brooklyn Center
    Protests
    Police Department
    Operation Safety Net
    Chauvin Trial

