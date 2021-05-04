Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police

U.S. Army Sgt. Aurielle Polynice, right, Hawaii National Guard, walks alongside a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, helping to secure Team Hawaii’s area of responsibility, Washington D.C., April 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies until mid-May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Lee)

