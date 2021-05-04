Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police [Image 1 of 2]

    Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S Army Lt. Col. Michael Rosner, right, Hawaii National Guard, leads a patrol around Team Hawaii's area of responsibility in support of the U.S. Capitol Police, Washington D.C., April 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies until mid-May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6608548
    VIRIN: 210405-Z-D0476-2001
    Resolution: 7890x5263
    Size: 1.85 MB
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police
    Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    National Guard
    Capitol Response

