U.S Army Lt. Col. Michael Rosner, right, Hawaii National Guard, leads a patrol around Team Hawaii’s area of responsibility in support of the U.S. Capitol Police, Washington D.C., April 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies until mid-May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 19:20
|Photo ID:
|6608548
|VIRIN:
|210405-Z-D0476-2001
|Resolution:
|7890x5263
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
