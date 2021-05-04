Hawaii National Guardsmen patrol National Capitol with Capitol Police

U.S Army Lt. Col. Michael Rosner, right, Hawaii National Guard, leads a patrol around Team Hawaii’s area of responsibility in support of the U.S. Capitol Police, Washington D.C., April 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies until mid-May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Lee)

