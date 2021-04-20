NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office (RIAO) Resumes In-Person Testing

Coaches from KPMG provide audit oversight training for NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville and Aviation Support Detachment (ASD) personnel.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6608026
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-ZK564-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
