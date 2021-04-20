NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Commanding Officer, Capt. William Clarke, meets with coaches from KPMG as they conduct audit readiness oversight testing at Naval Station Mayport.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6608021
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-ZK564-198
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office Resumes In-Person Audit Oversight Testing [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica McClanahan
