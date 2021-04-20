RIAO team members and contractors conduct an inventory of a Pack Up Kit (PUK) at Naval Station Mayport. The inventory is part of RIAO testing under the observation of audit coaches from KPMG, in preparation for annual audit by Ernst and Young.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6608025
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-ZK564-226
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office (RIAO) Resumes In-Person Testing [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
