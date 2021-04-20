RIAO team members and contractors conduct an inventory of a Pack Up Kit (PUK) at Naval Station Mayport. The inventory is part of RIAO testing under the observation of audit coaches from KPMG, in preparation for annual audit by Ernst and Young.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6608025 VIRIN: 210420-N-ZK564-226 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.43 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office (RIAO) Resumes In-Person Testing [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.