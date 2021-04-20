Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office (RIAO) Resumes In-Person Testing [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office (RIAO) Resumes In-Person Testing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Jessica McClanahan 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    RIAO team members and contractors conduct an inventory of a Pack Up Kit (PUK) at Naval Station Mayport. The inventory is part of RIAO testing under the observation of audit coaches from KPMG, in preparation for annual audit by Ernst and Young.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6608025
    VIRIN: 210420-N-ZK564-226
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Regional Inventory Accuracy Office (RIAO) Resumes In-Person Testing [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    Audit
    FLCJ

